JRL NEWSWATCH: “Has war in Ukraine sealed the bond between Russia and China?” – Christian Science Monitor/Fred Weir

“When … Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow [last week] for a three-day summit with … Putin, one of the most talked about [subjects] … was a Chinese-mediated settlement for the war in Ukraine. … [T]he intense geopolitical pressures triggered by the war have driven Russia and China closer together. The two leaders spent hours in closed, personal talks and signed a raft of new agreements aimed at cementing a strategic partnership that has been tightening for years. The deals included stepped-up military coordination, expanded trade, a ‘nearly finalized’ compact to build a major new gas pipeline that would permanently divert Russian gas supplies from Europe to China, and more concerted efforts to remove the U.S. dollar from their mutual economic transactions. … China … provide[s] Russia with a lot of goods that help keep its war economy running … [and] bolster[s] Moscow’s budget by purchasing a lot of Russian energy. The U.S. government has worried out loud that China could start providing arms to Russia … [M]ost Chinese weaponry, particularly ammunition, is derived from Soviet designs, and [is] thus compatible with contemporary Russian systems. …”