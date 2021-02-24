JRL NEWSWATCH: “Armenia seeks bigger Russian military presence on its territory” – Reuters

“Armenia would welcome .. expansion of a Russian military base on its territory and … redeployment of some Russian forces closer to its border with Azerbaijan … its defence minister said …. Ethnic Armenian[s] … in … Nagorno-Karabakh … ceded … territory in and around the enclave to Azerbaijan in a six-week conflict in 2020 … that claimed thousands of lives. Russian peacekeeping troops are deployed in the enclave [with plans for 2,000 announced last November.] … [U]nder a formal defence pact with Armenia, Russia has a … military base in … Gyumri near the Turkish border with an estimated 3,000 troops. …”