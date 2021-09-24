Russian Attitudes Toward West Improve Despite Feelings of Isolation
(Russia Matters – russiamatters.org – Aleksandra Srdanovic – Sept. 21, 2021)
Aleksandra Srdanovic is a graduate student at Harvard University and a student associate with Russia Matters.
Levada also recently polled Russians on what kind of country they want Russia to be; a majority of respondents (1) want to see Russia, first and foremost, as a “country with a high standard of living, albeit not one of the strongest countries in the world” and (2) believe an economic system based on state planning and distribution is best. Almost half of respondents also expressed a preference for a Soviet-style political system, compared to Russia’s current system and one modeled on Western-style democracies.
Attitudes Toward the U.S., EU and Ukraine Show Improvement Following Decline
Russian attitudes towards the U.S., EU and Ukraine have improved since the spring of 2021, when they experienced a sharp decline against the backdrop of a Russian military buildup in Russian-occupied Crimea and along its border with Ukraine in late April 2021.
Russian attitudes toward the United States have improved since their decline in the spring of 2021. Between March 2021 and May 2021, favorable opinion dropped from 40% to 31%, respectively, but has increased since then to 39% favorable in August 2021.
What is your general attitude toward the U.S.?
|01.2021
|03.2021
|05.2021
|08.2021
|Good
|40%
|40%
|31%
|39%
|Bad
|43%
|42%
|54%
|47%
|It was hard to answer.
|17%
|18%
|15%
|14%
Note: Table only includes data from 2021 polling. Source: Levada Center.
Attitudes toward the European Union have also improved within the same time period. Between January 2021 and May 2021, favorable opinion dropped from 45% to 38%, respectively, but has rebounded, with 46% of Russians in August 2021 describing their attitude toward the European Union as “good.”
What is your general attitude toward the EU?
|01.2021
|05.2021
|08.2021
|Good
|45%
|38%
|46%
|Bad
|37%
|45%
|39%
|Difficult to answer.
|17%
|17%
|15%
Note: Table only includes data from 2021 polling. Source: Levada Center.
Compared to the United States and European Union, Russian attitudes toward Ukraine experienced the sharpest decline in the spring of 2021, dropping from 50% of respondents describing their attitude as “good” in March 2021 to only 33% expressing that same sentiment in May 2021. Attitudes have improved since, with 39% of Russians describing their attitude toward Ukraine as “good.” However, this is still less of an increase in positive public opinion (6% increase) compared to the increase in positive attitudes toward the United States and the European Union (8% increase for both).
What is your general attitude toward Ukraine?
|02.2021
|03.2021
|05.2021
|08.2021
|Good
|55%
|50%
|33%
|39%
|Bad
|31%
|35%
|55%
|49%
|It was hard to answer.
|13%
|15%
|13%
|12%
Note: Table only includes data from 2021 polling. Source: Levada Center.
Levada also polled Russians on their attitude toward Georgia, which has been steadily improving in recent years. In July 2018, 46% of respondents described their attitudes toward Georgia as “good”; by August 2021, this number had increased to 55%.
What is your general attitude toward Georgia?
|01.2018
|07.2018
|08.2019
|08.2021
|Good
|52%
|46%
|49%
|55%
|Bad
|25%
|31%
|35%
|29%
|It was hard to answer.
|23%
|23%
|16%
|16%
Note: Table only includes data from 2018-2021 polling. Source: Levada Center.
Positive Attitudes Toward Belarus Remain High as Union State Becomes More Likely
Russian public opinion on Belarus continues to remain relatively stable compared to recent years, with 82% of Russians describing their attitude as “good” and only 10% as “bad.” The overwhelmingly positive attitude of Russians toward Belarus is particularly relevant in light of recent developments in plans to create a “Union State” between the two countries.
During a joint press conference held on Sept. 9, 2021, following Russian-Belarusian talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that 28 programs “aimed at the unification of laws in Russia and Belarus in various economic areas, the levelling of conditions for the operation of the two countries’ economic entities, the formation of uniform financial and energy markets, transport infrastructure, the development and implementation of a common industrial and agricultural policy” were agreed upon by both countries, and that “the development of equitable and mutually beneficial cooperation in the Union State has remained an explicit strategic priority for our two countries.”
What is your general attitude toward Belarus?
|02.2019
|05.2019
|08.2020
|08.2021
|Good
|87%
|84%
|85%
|82%
|Bad
|6%
|7%
|8%
|10%
|It was hard to answer.
|7%
|9%
|7%
|8%
Note: Table only includes data from 2019-2021 polling. Source: Levada Center.
Worsening Attitudes Toward China
The most recent Levada polling shows that Russian attitudes toward China have worsened slightly from the beginning of the year, with 75% of Russians describing their attitude toward China as “good” in January 2021 and only 70% feeling the same way in August 2021.
What is your general attitude toward China?
|11.2019
|01.2020
|01.2021
|08.2021
|Good
|72%
|65%
|75%
|70%
|Bad
|17%
|24%
|14%
|18%
|It was hard to answer.
|11%
|11%
|12%
|12%
Note: Table only includes data from 2019-2021 polling. Source: Levada Center.
Despite Feeling Isolated, Russians Want Better Relations with the West
According to polling results, a majority of Russians (57%) believe that Russia is in isolation from the international community, compared to 38% who do not. In addition to feeling as though Russia is isolated, 39% of respondents expressed the belief that developed countries treat Russia as a competitor and 25% believe that developed countries treat it as an enemy.
How Do Russians Want to See Russia?
When asked what kind of country they want Russia to be, 66% of respondents want to see Russia as “a country with a high standard of living, albeit not one of the strongest countries in the world.” This is compared to 32% of respondents who want to see Russia as a “great power that other countries respect and fear.” Wanting Russia to be a country with a high standard of living is popular among respondents in the 18-24 age range and those who do not support Putin, while wanting Russia to be a country others respect and fear is a popular viewpoint amongst those in the 55 and older age range as well as Putin’s supporters.
Article also appeared at russiamatters.org/blog/russian-attitudes-toward-west-improve-despite-feelings-isolation, with different images, bearing the notice: “© Russia Matters 2018 … This project has been made possible with support from Carnegie Corporation of New York,” with a footer heading entitled “Republication Guidelines” linking to: russiamatters.org/node/7406, which bears the notice, in part:
“If you would like to reprint one of these articles, a blog post written by RM staff, one of our infographics or a fact-check, we ask that you follow these guidelines:
- Include a prominent attribution to Russia Matters as the source and link back to the original at RussiaMatters.org.
- Retain the hyperlinks used in the original content.
- Do not change the meaning of the article in any way.
- Get an ok from us for non-substantive changes like partial reprints or headline rewrites and inform readers of any such modifications (e.g., This article first appeared on the Russia Matters website with the headline “Russian Election Interference in Trump’s Own Words”).
- Let us know about the reprint and send a link!
Please note that Russia Matters cannot grant permissions for third-party content, including articles, photographs and other materials not produced by our team.
Questions? Email us at RussiaMatters@hks.harvard.edu.”
You must log in to post a comment.