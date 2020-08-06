RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#141 :: Thursday, 8 August 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#141 :: Thursday, 6 August 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Politico: ROSE GOTTEMOELLER, THOMAS GRAHAM, FIONA HILL, JON HUNTSMAN JR., ROBERT LEGVOLD and THOMAS R. PICKERING, It’s Time to Rethink Our Russia Policy. America’s current mix of sanctions and diplomacy isn’t working. An open letter on how to reconsider our approach to Putin-and whoever comes next.
2. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, THE MYTH OF CENTRAL CONTROL [irrussianality.wordpress.com/2020/08/06/the-myth-of-central-control/] [See also New York Times: “State Dept. Traces Russian Disinformation Links”]
3. rt.com: Bryan MacDonald, Polling suggests ‘regime change’ in Russia would lead to far-right or Communist Kremlin, pro-Western liberals have no support – rt.com/russia/497193-regime-change-far-right-communist-kremlin/
4. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, The Nature of Strategic Competition Between Russia and the United States: International politics experts seek to determine the nature of contemporary relations between Russia and the United States. Obviously, there is a conflict – but which one? Is it similar to the early Cold War, the period of the Korean War and the Cuban missile crisis? Or is it similar to the later period of the Cold War, accompanied by agreements on the limitation of strategic arms and the Helsinki process?
– valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-nature-of-strategic-competition/
5. Meduza: Federal investigators reportedly say ex-journalist charged with treason used home computer and free encryption software to share classified data with Czech intelligence.
6. The Center for Climate and Security: Climate Change in Russia and the Weaponization of Wheat
7. Russia Matters: Nikolas Gvosdev, Russia and US National Interests: Maintaining a Balance of Power in Europe and Asia. (excerpt)
8. War on the Rocks: ANDREA KENDALL-TAYLOR, DAVID SHULLMAN, AND DAN MCCORMICK, NAVIGATING SINO-RUSSIAN DEFENSE COOPERATION. (excerpt)
9. Asia Times: Richard Giragosian, Belarus poll gives Putin a choice of nightmares. Former Soviet republic could witness a peaceful revolution or the sound of Russian boots on the ground.
10. Kennan Institute: Igor Zevelev, In a Confrontation Between Putin and the West, Belarus May Get Caught in the Middle.
11. Moscow Times: Gennady Rudkevich, A Color Revolution in Belarus? Not Yet. The real question is what happens after Sunday’s election.
12. AFP: U.S. Offers $10M Reward Against Russian Election Interference.
13. Spiked: James Heartfield, No, Putin is not a global mastermind. Luke Harding’s Russia-blaming Shadow State is a perfect example of liberals’ hysteria and addiction to conspiracy theory. – spiked-online.com/2020/08/03/no-putin-is-not-a-global-mastermind/
14. CNN: James Sciutto, The fascinating mystery of Trump’s approach to Putin.
15. Foreign Affairs: Anna Arutunyan, There Is No Russian Plot Against America. The Kremlin’s Electoral Interference Is All Madness and No Method.
You must log in to post a comment.