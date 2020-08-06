JRL NEWSWATCH: “Climate Change in Russia and the Weaponization of Wheat” – The Center for Climate and Security/ Leah Emanuel

“As temperatures in the Russian Arctic rapidly increase and permafrost continues to melt, Russian land feasible for wheat production is beginning to grow. … While wheat makes up only 2.3% of Russia’s total exports, this small percentage constitutes a major portion of the global wheat export market. … Relying on wheat production in these newly farmable lands, however, will not provide food supply stability. Melting permafrost will make the region more prone to wildfires, and droughts will likely intensify. Furthermore, history has demonstrated that Russia is not reliable when it comes to grain [trade] …. Amidst a [2010] drought … Russia restricted … grain exports … [D]uring the coronavirus pandemic, Russia imposed an export quota on wheat, barley and maize. …”