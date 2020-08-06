JRL NEWSWATCH: “There Is No Russian Plot Against America; The Kremlin’s Electoral Interference Is All Madness and No Method” – Foreign Affairs/ Anna Arutunyan

“… Researchers and investigators have revealed … activities of [Kremlin-connected] Russian actors … during the 2016 election. … [yet with] comparatively little information about the real impact[,] … still less about … precise objectives. … Russian officials say and write a great deal about the United States …. What emerges is not a cunning, systematic scheme to corrode American democracy …. [but] uncoordinated and often opportunistic responses to a paranoid belief that Russia is under attack from the United States and must do everything it can …. If 2020 turns out to be a repeat … it will be so not because Putin has devised a grandiose plot to bring down the United States or undermine democracy … but … because Moscow is using whatever limited means are at its disposal to bare its teeth …. [I]t doesn’t care a great deal about … specific consequences, so long as the result is to make itself look stronger than it really is. …”