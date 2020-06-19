RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#110 :: Friday, 19 June 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#110 :: Friday, 19 June 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. rt.com: Bryan MacDonald, Putin: Stalin’s Soviet regime is rightly accused of crimes & mass repression against its own people – rt.com/russia/492341-putin-stalin-soviet-regime-accusations/
2. AP: Putin Insists on Recognition of USSR’s WWII Role.
3. Kremlin.ru: Vladimir Putin, 75th Anniversary of the Great Victory: Shared Responsibility to History and our Future – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/63527 [Also at “Vladimir Putin: The Real Lessons of the 75th Anniversary of World War II”: nationalinterest.org/feature/vladimir-putin-real-lessons-75th-anniversary-world-war-ii-162982]
4. rt.com: Bryan MacDonald, Putin: 75 years after WW2, new global crisis calls for victorious anti-Nazi coalition to work together again – rt.com/russia/492297-putin-wwii-global-crisis-coalition/
5. Facebook: Fred Weir, Comment re “Vladimir Putin: The Real Lessons of the 75th Anniversary of World War II”
6. ReForum: Yana Gorokhovskaya, Healthcare Reform, Demographic Trends, and COVID-19 In Russia: A Conversation With Professor Judyth Twigg
7. Wall Street Journal: Russia Cuts Interest Rates to Post-Soviet Low. Central bank’s rate cut comes as economic pain penetrates all sectors of Russian society
8. rt.com: Back in business? Moscow economy almost back to normal as capital lifts lockdown.
9. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russia’s Economy Ministry releases fresh forecasts for 2020 and beyond on June 18. Russia’s Ministry of Economics has released a fresh forecast for 2019-2022: no V-shaped recovery, but strong RUB and low inflation and unemployment.
10. rt.com: Russia lifts ban on Telegram messenger after two years of failing to effectively restrict access.
11. Interfax: Durov on Telegram unblocking in Russia: confidentiality, privacy of correspondence remain messenger’s fundamental principle.
12. Russia Beyond: Everything (we are allowed to tell you) about Russia’s next generation strategic bomber.
13. Facebook: Fred Weir, Comment on “Everything (we are allowed to tell you) about Russia’s next generation strategic bomber”
14. The Economist: New START’s end? The clock is ticking for nuclear arms control. Avoidable Armageddon.
15. Interfax: Primakov Readings: Cancellation of EU restrictions against Russia unlikely in near future – Russian diplomat.
16. Valdai Discussion Club: New Bipolarity: While Interdependence Grows, Interaction Shrinks. ONLINE DISCUSSION. – valdaiclub.com/events/posts/articles/new-bipolarity-interdependence-grows-interaction-shrinks/?fbclid=IwAR3xnV6dpVF7AEDCkYR4z1S_LRTkmmrIWKk9B95lgEXvaQ9SocXDodGa464
17. Valdai Discussion Club: Oleg Barabanov, Will Global Mobility Recover After the Pandemic? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/will-global-mobility-recover-after-the-pandemic/
18. Awful Avalanche: Russian Reaction To American Protests – Part IV – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/06/18/russian-reaction-to-american-protests-part-iv/
19. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, We Need to Create a More Inclusive System of Global Governance – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/we-need-to-create-a-more-inclusive-system-of-global-governance/
20. Voice of America: Russia Looks to Washington for Help in Libya
21. Intellinews: Ukraine’s General Prosecutor Office is petitioning for a Poroshenko arrest warrant.
22. https://theduran.com: Anastasia Frank, Why is Ukraine perceived in the world as an unreliable partner? – theduran.com/why-is-ukraine-perceived-in-the-world-as-an-unreliable-partner/
23. Russian International Affairs Council: Dmitriy Kiku, A Ukraine Link to North Korea’s Nuclear and Missile Programs Development – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/a-ukraine-link-to-north-korea-s-nuclear-and-missile-programs-development/
24. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, THE SEDWILL POISONINGS – CABINET OFFICE, MI6, AND BBC DRAW 12 MILLION VIEWERS; NOVICHOK IS TOP OF THE POPS – johnhelmer.net/the-sedwill-poisonings-cabinet-office-mi6-and-bbc-draw-7-2-million-viewers-novichok-is-top-of-the-pops/print/
25. Foreign Affairs: Anna Arutunyan, Putin Is Not Smiling. The Kremlin Fears American Disorder More Than It Celebrates It.
26. The New Kremlin Stooge: Mark Chapman, The Baker of Maidan Square Serves Up Another Delicious Puffy Treat. (re Victoria Nuland)
[The with links, charts, and comments thenewkremlinstooge.wordpress.com/2020/06/17/the-baker-of-maidan-square-serves-up-another-delicious-puffy-treat/#more-861]
[Victoria Nuland article in Foreign Affairs: foreignaffairs.com/articles/russian-federation/2020-06-09/pinning-down-putin]
27. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, Warmonger paints Trump a peacenik. Bolton’s book bodyslams Trump but the excoriating account may ultimately lift the fallen leader from the canvas before a next round election.
You must log in to post a comment.