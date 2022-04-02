RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#70 :: Saturday, 2 April 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#70 :: Saturday, 2 April 2022

1. Canadian Dimension: Paul Robinson, Russia at a turning point? Russians have long debated whether their country should adopt the Western model or go its own way. The latter have won the day.

2. Financial Times: Lawrence Freedman, Peace in Ukraine will be elusive until one side makes a military breakthrough. Neither has the incentive to commit to a long-term settlement without a clearer view on the likely course of the war.

3. Ukraine Pravda: Marina Starodubska, Іntricacies of individualism and collectivism: Why Russians understand only force and have never been Ukraine’s fraternal people. (excerpt)

4. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Why Russian-Ukrainian Peace Talks Won’t End Putin’s War. It has become clear that Russia’s overarching aim is nothing less than the degradation and eventual destruction of the Ukrainian national idea.

5. Time.com: Brian Bennett, The Invasion of Ukraine Hasn’t Loosened Vladimir Putin’s Grip on Power. It Might Have Done the Opposite.

6. www.rt.com: Nebojsa Malic, Western media clubs together to white-wash Ukrainian Neo-Nazis. Multiple outlets use the same talking points, quotes, and ‘experts’ to whitewash Ukraine’s notorious “Azov” regiment.

7. Business Insider: The West is doing its best to cripple Russia’s economy with sanctions, but the Kremlin is still making good on its debt.

8. Financial Times: Poison, planes and Putin: Abramovich’s race to save a fortune and stop the war. Since Ukraine was invaded, the Russian oligarch has been rushing to salvage his assets while conducting back-channel peace talks.

9. TASS: Ukraine cannot join EU without NATO membership currently, Russia’s Medvedev believes.

10. Foreign Policy: Colum Lynch, The West Is With Ukraine. The Rest, Not So Much.. Africa and Asia’s long-standing ties to Russia and resentments against Washington keep them on the fence—for now.

11. Defense News: Russia, first in the headlines, is Pentagon’s No. 2 challenge.

12. NYU Jordan Center: Susan Smith-Peter, What do Scholars of Russia owe Ukraine?

13. The New Republic: Jordan G. Teicher, Are These Satellite Images War Propaganda? How Maxar Technologies, an American satellite company and key contractor for the Defense Department, became the media’s favorite photographer of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

14. New York Times: Serge Schmemann, Putin ‘Just Threw Over the Chess Board,’ and Russians Feel Shame and Dismay.

15. Consortium News: Russia, Ukraine and the Law of War: War Crimes. Scott Ritter, in the second and final part of this series, lays out what the law says about war crimes and how it applies to the conflict in Ukraine.

16. Counterpunch: Paul Street, Looking for “Good Guys” on Ukraine? (Excerpt)

17. Middle East Eye: Jonathan Cook, Joe Biden has confirmed to Russia that the US really wants regime change. Biden’s comment – given the US record in Iraq, Libya and elsewhere – serves Putin’s claim that his Ukraine invasion was pre-emptive.

18. ROLDA (Romanian League in Defence of Animals)

19. Sol Dog Foundation.

20. Greater Good Charities

21. IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare)

22. Brookings: Russia’s ambitions, Ukraine’s resistance, and the West’s response. (Célia Belin, James Goldgeier, Steven Pifer, and Angela Stent)

