JRL NEWSWATCH: “Peace in Ukraine will be elusive until one side makes a military breakthrough” – Financial Times

“… For now neither side has an incentive to commit to a long-term settlement. … waiting for military breakthroughs and a clearer view on the likely course of the war. Should the prospect be one of a long stalemate, then both might feel obliged to compromise. …. Russia has had most reason to scale down its ambitions. It launched this war presuming an early victory …. Its forces are suffering heavy losses and struggle with logistical and morale issues. And on Friday, [Belgorod city] authorities … claimed that Ukrainian helicopters had made the first strike on Russian soil since the war began. …”