RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#92 :: Thursday, 29 April 2021

1. Moscow Times: Moscow Official Slams Slow Vaccination, Lax Mask-Wearing as Coronavirus Cases Double.

2. Russia Beyond: Why have so few Russians been vaccinated against Covid-19? – rbth.com/lifestyle/333728-few-russians-vaccine-covid

3. rt.com: Paul Robinson, A nation no longer divided? How Russians are increasingly remembering, rather than erasing, the country’s bloody Civil War history – rt.com/russia/522443-nation-divided-civil-war/

4. rt.com: Russian opposition figure Navalny’s political network dissolved by aides ahead of possible ‘extremist organization’ designation – rt.com/russia/522444-navalny-political-network-dissolved/

5. Interfax: Navalny staffs to continue to operate as independent sociopolitical movements.

6. Washington Post: Russian critic Navalny denounces country’s leaders as traitors, calls Putin a ‘naked king’

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/russia-navalny-opposition-disbands/2021/04/29/bfbfe028-a850-11eb-a8a7-5f45ddcdf364_story.html

7. Financial Times: Meduza feels force of Kremlin’s media crackdown. Independent news site designated ‘foreign agent’ as Russian government puts pressure on journalists.

https://www.ft.com/content/379e19fe-e366-4224-a12a-23b579472467

8. Moscow Times: Konstantin Simonov, A Newer, Greener Putin? Given the current political reality, Russia’s future green policy will likely turn into a corrupt struggle for government funds at the environment’s expense.

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/28/a-newer-greener-putin-a73761

9. rt.com: End of Moscow’s reliance on gas & oil? Russia’s solar power potential means it could become world’s green-energy leader – expert – rt.com/russia/522129-expert-solar-power-potential/

10. Le Monde diplomatique: US, Russia and Brussels at war over energy. The battle over natural gas. Worsening relations between Europe and Russia are reflected in tensions over energy, in which US demands, Russian and German interests, the EU’s neoliberal doctrine and the climate emergency all play a part.

https://mondediplo.com/2021/05/08oil

11. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Baunov, Escalation and Retreat: The New Model for U.S.-Russian Relations? The deliberate stoking of tensions to enable a show of strength followed by an equally deliberate retreat could become an everyday tool used in foreign policy: a regular swing of the pendulum between escalation and de-escalation.

https://carnegie.ru/commentary/84432

12. AP: Russian military says its troops back to bases after buildup.

13. Intellinews: Kremlin turns down Zelenskiy offer of a Donbas summit with Putin.

https://intellinews.com/kremlin-turns-down-zelenskiy-offer-of-a-donbas-summit-with-putin-209353/?source=russia

15. RUSI (UK): Samuel Ramani, Russia’s Strategic Transformation in Libya: A Winning Gambit? Russia is seeking to preserve its influence in Libya through a number of innovative approaches.

https://rusi.org/commentary/russias-strategic-transformation-libya-winning-gambit

16. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Why Russia Sees the Hamilton Black Sea “Raid” As a Military Provocation. Russian commentators have charged that Hamilton’s Black Sea “raid” amounts to a military provocation against Russia.

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/why-russia-sees-hamilton-black-sea-%E2%80%9Craid%E2%80%9D-military-provocation-183882

17. rt.com: Natylie Baldwin, Crisis in American expertise: Washington has a dangerous & destructive pattern of willful ignorance on Russia in post-Soviet era – rt.com/russia/522447-washington-ignorance-pattern-diplomatic-relations/

18. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Putin recites the distribution of power in central Europe.



19. Center for the Study of Statesmanship (Catholic University): William Smith, THE AMERICAN MESS IN THE UKRAINE.



20. RFE/RL: No Agreement Reached On Easter Truce In Ukraine.

21. Moscow Times: Pavel Durov Revealed – Almost – in New Documentary. The film by Rodion Chepel debuted at the Moscow International Film Festival.

22. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with Director General of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Dmitry Kiselev Moscow, April 28, 2021.

https://www.mid.ru/en/press_service/minister_speeches/-/asset_publisher/7OvQR5KJWVmR/content/id/4715136

