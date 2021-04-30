JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S., Russia and Brussels at war over energy” – Le Monde Diplomatique

“… The Russia-Ukraine conflict … the Nord Stream 2 pipeline … and tensions … over offshore reserves near Cyprus, have put natural gas centre stage at a time when governments are ever more preoccupied with the environment. Natural gas … is less polluting than oil and especially coal, is cheap as fuel for generating electricity, and has become easier to transport[] [with] [t]he development of LNG, and special ships to carry it …. Europe has around 30 LNG terminals … but still imports most of its gas by pipeline — 63% as against 37% by ship[, ] though the gap has narrowed …. The U.S., the world’s biggest producer, is extracting 88% more gas than 15 years ago, but Russia’s output is static and EU countries have collectively cut production by half. … [The U.S.] is doing all it can to prevent the completion of Nord Stream 2. …”