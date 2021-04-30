JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S., Russia and Brussels at war over energy” – Le Monde Diplomatique
“The battle over natural gas: Worsening relations between Europe and Russia are reflected in tensions over energy, in which US demands, Russian and German interests, the EU’s neoliberal doctrine and the climate emergency all play a part.”
“… The Russia-Ukraine conflict … the Nord Stream 2 pipeline … and tensions … over offshore reserves near Cyprus, have put natural gas centre stage at a time when governments are ever more preoccupied with the environment. Natural gas … is less polluting than oil and especially coal, is cheap as fuel for generating electricity, and has become easier to transport[] [with] [t]he development of LNG, and special ships to carry it …. Europe has around 30 LNG terminals … but still imports most of its gas by pipeline — 63% as against 37% by ship[, ] though the gap has narrowed …. The U.S., the world’s biggest producer, is extracting 88% more gas than 15 years ago, but Russia’s output is static and EU countries have collectively cut production by half. … [The U.S.] is doing all it can to prevent the completion of Nord Stream 2. …”
In addition to Nord Stream 2, Russia also is focusing on other pipelines to Europe or China, as well as its own potential LNG exports. The Turkish Stream project would bypass Ukraine to supply Europe through a Turkey-transiting pipeline; the Tesla pipeline would supply parts of Eastern or Central Europe through Greece and and North Macedonia; there was an abandoned South Stream pipeline concept; and the Power of Siberia pipeline focuses on deliveries to China.
