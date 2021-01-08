RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#5 :: Friday, 8 January 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#5 :: Friday, 8 January 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Valdai Discussion Club: Leaving the Year of the Pandemic Behind: A Look Ahead to 2021. Given how prominent the “black swan” factor was in 2020 with the raging Covid pandemic, there is every reason to keep an eye open for possible unexpected events in the year 2021. The good news is that while there may be more “black swans” to watch out for, the awareness and preparedness of the global economy may result in a stronger immune response, writes Yaroslav Lissovolik, Programme Director of the Valdai Discussion Club. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/leaving-the-year-of-the-pandemic-behind/
2. Russia Matters: Most Russians See Coronavirus as Top Event of 2020, Worry 2021 Will Be Tense
3. rt.com: Gabriel Gavin, Is Russia really in decline? Western pundits still insist country on brink despite repeated predictions of apocalypse falling flat – rt.com/russia/511825-west-predict-decline-falling/
4. New York Times: How Gamaleya’s Vaccine Works.
5. rt.com: Russian stock market hits all-time high as hopes for recovery boost global investment sentiment – rt.com/business/511921-russia-stock-market-record/
6. Meduza: The recovery year. ‘Meduza’ answers key questions about what awaits the Russian economy in 2021.
7. Washington Post: Biden’s NSC to focus on global health, climate, cyber and human rights, as well as China and Russia. (excerpt)
8. rt.com: Creating conditions for a very frozen conflict? US Navy to step up patrols in frigid Arctic waters off Russia’s northern borders – rt.com/russia/511779-us-navy-patrol-arctic/
9. Washington Times: Putting Putin in his place: U.S. Navy eyes ‘freedom of navigation’ patrols off Russia’s Arctic coast.
10. Stars and Stripes: Air Force moves drones, airmen to base in Romania.
11. The Spectator (UK): Mark Galeotti, Why Merkel and Putin are cooperating on the Sputnik vaccine.
12. Der Speigel (Germany): German-Russian Relations at a New Low. “The Kremlin Will from Now on View Germany as Being Controlled By the U.S.” German relations with Russia have soured following the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the brazen assassination of a Chechen asylum-seeker in Berlin. At times, Moscow has been baffled by Germany’s stances.
13. Moscow Times: Russian Movie Night: History on Screen. 7 films that take you way out of the here and now.
14. Los Angeles Review of Books: S.A. Karpukhin, Lost in Transition: Can Inclusivity Cross a Language Barrier?
15. UNIAN (Kyiv): Russian chants heard in video of protesters storming Capitol.
16. Haaretz (Israel): Putin’s Disinformation Campaign Claims Stunning Victory With Capitol Hill ‘Coup’
17. Foreign Affairs: The U.S. Failed to Execute Its Cyberstrategy — and Russia Pounced.
18. Consortium News: Robert Parry, NYT Still Pretends No Coup in Ukraine. Exclusive: The New York Times keeps insisting that last year’s Ukrainian coup wasn’t a coup and anyone who thinks so lives inside “the Russian propaganda bubble.” But a slanted Times “investigation” shows that the newspaper remains lost inside the U.S. government’s “propaganda bubble” – consortiumnews.com/2015/01/06/nyt-still-pretends-no-coup-in-ukraine/
19. New York Times: In Washington Riot, Echoes of Post-Soviet Uprisings. In Moscow in 1993, Eastern Ukraine in 2014, and now the U.S. Capitol, there have been a similar dress code and display of banners backing seemingly lost causes.
20. rt.com: Tom Fowdy, The parallels between the broken, failed & divided state of 1990s Russia and today’s America are fascinating – rt.com/op-ed/511917-post-soviet-russia-us-democracy/
You must log in to post a comment.