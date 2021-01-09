Most Russians See Coronavirus as Top Event of 2020, Worry 2021 Will Be Tense
(Russia Matters – russiamatters.org – RM Staff – Jan. 6, 2021)
Looking ahead, 60 percent of Russians hope 2021 will be better than 2020, but 25 percent either expect no change or believe the new year will be worse than the previous one, according to the Levada Center (see Graph 2). Most Russians (62 percent) believe that 2021, when elections to the State Duma will take place, will be a politically tense year for Russia, compared with 71 percent who expected that from 2016, the year of the previous Duma elections. Additionally, 71 percent of Russians expect 2021 to be an economically tense year for Russia, while 81 percent expected that of 2016, according to Levada. Roughly equal shares of Russians (47 and 48 percent, respectively) believe that 2021 will be calm for themselves and their families and stressful for themselves and their families, according to the poll.
