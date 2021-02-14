RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#32 :: Sunday, 14 February 2021
1. TASS: Russia not yet at peak of its historical development — Putin.
2. rt.com: Russia’s rivals attempt to ‘exploit’ effects of Covid-19 pandemic by encouraging protests in support of Navalny, Putin tells media – rt.com/russia/515523-navalny-putin-coronavirus-frustration/
3. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, DEBATING THE ‘NEW ETHICAL REICH’ – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/02/13/debating-the-new-ethical-reich/
4. rt.com: Paul Robinson, As column in Moscow’s top progressive newspaper labels West ‘New ethical Reich,’ are Russian liberals turning away from EU & US? – rt.com/russia/515384-republic-progressive-newspaper-gubin-column/
5. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, What the Navalny Affair Actually Means for Russia. The fallout from the ongoing Navalny saga extends beyond Russia’s domestic affairs, contributing to a dangerous cycle of escalation between Moscow and the West.
6. Facebook: Fred Weir, Communists. [Russia’s Communists Are Split Over Support for Navalny – The Moscow Times]
7. New York Times: A Life in Opposition: Navalny’s Path From Gadfly to Heroic Symbol. Even as a boy, the Russian opposition leader resisted authority. Now, he poses a growing threat to the country’s ultimate authority, President Vladimir V. Putin.
8. Washington Post: Russia’s opposition is regrouping for a spring offensive. Here is why.
9. Washington Post editorial: Putin’s latest aggression could silence U.S. media operations in Russia.
10. rt.com: Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s defamation case adjourned once again – faces fine after calling WWII veteran ‘traitor’ – rt.com/russia/515421-navalny-defamation-case-adjourned/
11. Paul Goble: By Attacking Navalny, Yavlinsky Confirms Him as Opposition Leader of the Future, Gallyamov Says.
12. The Spectator (UK): Mark Galeotti, Will Iron Felix scare Moscow’s protesters?
14. rt.com: Russian economy may recover to pre-pandemic levels by year end, says Central Bank.
15. Oilprice.com: Gazprom Plans To Start Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline This Year.
16. TASS: Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be built despite US attempts to delay construction – Novak – tass.com/economy/1256299
17. Paul Goble: Any Increase in Western Sanctions on Russia will Only Make It Easier for Kremlin to Repress Its People, Inozemtsev Says.
18. strategic-culture.org editorial: NATO’s Road To Perdition With Ukraine – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/02/12/nato-road-to-perdition-with-ukraine/
19. Washington Post: John O’Loughlin, Gwendolyn Sasse, Gerard Toal and Kristin M. Bakke, A new survey of the Ukraine-Russia conflict finds deeply divided views in the contested Donbas region. Many in the breakaway territory see a future with Russia.
20. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel, February 12, 2021. (transcript concluded) – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4570813
21. The Guardian: The best books to understand contemporary Russia. From memoir and novels to guerrilla journalism and economics, Viv Groskop shares her favourite books on Russia today.
22. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, New release. “Memoirs of a Russianist, Volume II: Russia in the Roaring 1990s” [Amazon: amzn.to/3tX18b3]
