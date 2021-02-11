RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#30 :: Thursday, 11 February 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#30 :: Thursday, 11 February 2021
1. TASS: Mask use in Russia still obligatory.
2. Bloomberg: Leonoid Bershidsky, Russia Has Been the Sputnik Vaccine’s Worst Enemy. Despite being a development success, Russia’s state-owned and controlled jab has been a marketing and distribution failure.
3. TASS: Putin likely to return to regular work mode soon, Kremlin says.
4. TASS: Izvestia: Putin’s state-of-the-nation address to focus on social issues.
5. TASS: Putin castigates state bureaucracy for ‘playing the numbers game, tweaking statistics’ – tass.com/society/1254911
6. rt.com: Fyodor Lukyanov, The ‘Liberal World Order’ is dead, but fallout from ill-fated visit of EU’s Borrell to Moscow proves much of West still in denial – rt.com/russia/515015-borrell-moscow-visit-fallout/
7. rt.com: New poll reveals little support for pro-Navalny rallies in Russia, with vast majority opposed or indifferent to demonstrations – rt.com/russia/515150-poll-little-support-navalny/
8. Russia Matters: Young Russians Express Growing Disapproval of Putin.
9. Interfax: Russian Prosecutor General’s Office warns against participation in Feb 14 unsanctioned demonstration of Navalny’s supporters.
10. New Left Review: Ilya Budraitskis and Ilya Matveev, Putin’s Majority? The adaptable politics of Alexey Navalny, and the reshaping of the Russian opposition – newleftreview.org/sidecar/posts/putins-majority
11. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, Elections ahead – Part III – noyardstick.com/?p=855#more-855
12. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Captain Tom & Navalny’s WW2 veteran defamation cases show how Britain & Russia remain haunted by spectre of victory over Nazis – rt.com/russia/515246-world-war2-veterans-defamation-cases/
13. Komsomolskaya Pravda: Who’s Aleksey Navalny: a Young Yeltsin or a Priest Gapon?
14. Moscow Times: France Rejected Russia’s Request for Navalny Lab Results, Putin Tells Closed Meeting.
15. Paul Goble: ‘Capitalism Exists in Russia, but a Market Doesn’t,’ Khasbulatov Says.
16. Meduza: ‘Double standards everywhere’. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s ‘TASS’ interview, in a nutshell.
17. TASS: Vedomosti: Foreign investors losing interest in Russian companies amid pandemic.
18. Moscow Times: Vladimir Frolov, How Russia Deals With the West After Navalny’s Jailing. “Forgive the United States, ignore France and punish Germany,” is Russia’s newfound motto as pressure on the country rises.
19. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, Why Russia is driving the West crazy. Moscow’s pivot to Asia to build Greater Eurasia has an air of historical inevitability that has the US and EU on edge. – asiatimes.com/2021/02/why-russia-is-driving-the-west-crazy/
[Also: unz.com/pescobar/why-russia-is-driving-the-west-crazy/]
20. german-foreign-policy.com: Colonial Methods. Russian Foreign Minister levels harsh accusations at the EU and its sanctions policies. Brussels seeks Russian Covid-19 vaccine.
21. TASS: Izvestia: NATO steps up activities in the Black Sea.
22. rt.com: NATO orders warships into Black Sea as bloc’s chief calls for Ukraine to be allowed join & stop Russian ‘plan’ to dominate ex-USSR.
23. RFE/RL: No Sputnik Shot For Ukraine As Kyiv Bans Registration Of COVID Vaccines From ‘Aggressor States’
24. Foreign Policy: Jeff Hawn and Sim Tack, Time to Think About a World Without Putin. The Russian leader is contemplating his mortality—as are his backers.
25. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, ALEXEI NAVALNY CRASHES OUT – WHAT HAPPENED WHEN HE WASN’T ON LITHIUM AND BENZODIAZEPINES.
26. The Unz Review: The Saker, The Headless Chicken and the Bear.
