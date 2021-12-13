RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#242 :: Monday, 13 December 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#242 :: Monday, 13 December 2021
1. Moscow Times: Moscow Begins its ‘Journey to Christmas’. Street fairs, ice skating, curling, and lots and lots of Christmas trees.
2. AP: Russia backs down from unpopular COVID restrictions.
3. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Constitutional Court Chairman Valery Zorkin – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67345
4. Kremlin.ru: Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the Council for Civil Society and Human Rights via videoconference. (Excerpts re Alexander Sokurov and foreign agents) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67331
5. Meduza: The art of the possible. Russia is massing troops on the border with Ukraine for the second time this year. Is an all-out war imminent?
6. The Nation: Nicolai Petro, The Confrontation in Ukraine Is Political Theater Aimed at a Domestic Audience. But the danger of accidentally triggering a real conflagration remains terrifyingly high.
7. Russia in Global Affairs: Fyodor Lukyanov, Time Machine: Going Back Thirty Years – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/time-machine/
8. Wall Street Journal: Russia-Ukraine Tension: Could What’s Happening on the Border Lead to War? U.S. has warned Russia of sanctions in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.
9. TASS: Izvestia: Russian senior diplomat tackles dangers of Ukraine’s NATO bid, visa issues – tass.com/pressreview/1374443
10. The Spectator (UK): Mark Galeotti, Is Vladimir Putin really willing to invade Ukraine?
11. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Ministry statement on dialogue with the United States and other Western countries regarding security guarantees – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4991520
12. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russia issues a five-point list of demands.
13. Moscow Times: Russia Threatens ‘Military Response’ to NATO Expansion.
14. Financial Times: Ukraine: what does Vladimir Putin want? While the Russian leader’s plans remain a mystery, some governments say he wants to block Nato while others fear he is planning an invasion.
15. Washington Post: Six ways Russia views Ukraine — and why each should worry the West.
16. rt.com: Nord Stream 2 cannot be certified – Berlin – rt.com/russia/542998-nord-stream-germany-certification/
17. Moscow Times: 2 in 5 Russians Have No Savings – Survey.
18. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, SOME THOUGHTS PROMPTED BY NEMTSOV’S CONFESSIONS OF A REBEL – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/12/09/some-thoughts-prompted-by-nemtsovs-confessions-of-a-rebel/
19. Riddle: 2021 was a good year for Russia’s South Caucasus policy. Neil Hauer on how Russia ends 2021 with a stronger hold over security issues across the Caucasus – ridl.io/en/2021-was-a-good-year-for-russias-south-caucasus-policy/
20. rt.com: Putin says Russian government was swarming with CIA officers – rt.com/russia/542786-kremlin-officials-warming-relations-cia/
21. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Russia marks the thirtieth anniversary of the dissolution of the USSR – gilbertdoctorow.com/2021/12/13/russia-marks-the-thirtieth-anniversary-of-the-dissolution-of-the-ussr/
22. rt.com: Putin comments on collapse of USSR – rt.com/russia/543035-fall-soviet-union-putin/
23. RFE/RL: Putin Laments Soviet Breakup As Demise Of ‘Historical Russia,’ Amid Ukraine Fears
24. rt.com: Paul Robinson,Do Russians want the Soviet Union back? – rt.com/russia/543029-want-soviet-union-back/
25. Nobel Lecture given by Nobel Peace Prize laureate 2021 Dmitry Muratov.
26. New York Times: The Outsize Life and Quiet Death of the Steele Dossier. For years, a collection of salacious allegations about Donald J. Trump and Russia captivated America. It has since proved to be a flawed document.
