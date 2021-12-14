RUSSIALINK: “2 in 5 Russians Have No Savings – Survey” – Moscow Times

(Moscow Times – themoscowtimes.com – Dec. 13, 2021)

Two out of five Russians have no savings, according to a Superjob recruitment website survey published by the RBC news website Monday.

According to the poll, 43% of respondents said they have no savings whatsoever. That figure is an increase from 40% in each of the previous two years and 28% in 2008, according to RBC.

Thirteen percent of those who had savings said they’d be able to live on them for less than a month. Another 18% said they would be able to survive for up to two months and 11% for up to half a year.

Only 8% of those polled said they would be able to survive on their savings for up to one year and 7% for more than one year.

More than half of the 43% who have no savings earn less than 50,000 rubles ($680) per month.

The share of Russians who do not plan their costs and savings has grown by double digits since 2019 and now totals 34%.

Superjob conducted the survey among 1,600 adults across all 85 Russian regions between Nov. 9-Dec. 9, RBC reported.

