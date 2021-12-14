RUSSIALINK: “Moscow Begins its ‘Journey to Christmas'” – Moscow Times

Street fairs, ice skating, curling, and lots and lots of Christmas trees.

(Moscow Times – themoscowtimes.com – Dec. 13, 2021)

Despite concerns about coronavirus, the Moscow city government decided to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with its annual festival.

Called “The Journey to Christmas,” the festival began this past weekend and will go until Jan. 9. Russia celebrates Christmas according to the old calendar on Jan. 7.

This year most of the activities are outdoors. There will be fairs in 27 venues around the city, 18 free ice skating rinks – out of a total of almost 1,500 rinks in the city – and a forest of decorated trees with an average height of eight meters.

In the city center, festivities are concentrated from Pushkin Square, along Tverskaya Ulitsa to Manege Square, Ploshchad Revolyutsii and the square before the Bolshoi Theater, with Kuznetsky Most the place where decorators and their trees show off their beauty.

