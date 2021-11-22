RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#228 :: Monday, 22 November 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#228 :: Monday, 22 November 2021
1. Moscow Times: Russia Losing 1-3 Meters of Arctic Shoreline to Climate Change Annually – Scientists.
2. Interfax: Russia’s SVR: Allegations regarding concentration of forces in Russia for invading Ukraine ‘absolutely false’
3. Reuters: Ukraine tension recalls Georgia war lead-up – Russian spy agency
4. TASS: Belligerent rhetoric shows Kiev’s wish to send Donbass conflict into hot phase — Lavrov – tass.com/world/1364597
5. Reuters: Kremlin says it is alarmed by U.S.-backed armament push for Ukraine
6. TASS: Kiev bears blame for threat of military operations in Donbass, says ex-Ukrainian president – tass.com/world/1364663
7. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Putin Warns the West to Heed Russia’s Redlines in Donbass. The Kremlin’s sharpened rhetoric is accompanied by what some experts believe to be the early signs of Russia’s growing preparedness to escalate the military conflict in eastern Ukraine.
8. Responsible Statecraft: Experts call for dialogue to avoid an accidental war with Russia. As tensions rise in Ukraine, hawks in the West are promoting a more confrontational stance toward Moscow.
9. Bloomberg: U.S. Intel Shows Russia Plans for Potential Ukraine Invasion.
10. Foreign Affairs: Michael Kimmage and Michael Kofman, Russia Won’t Let Ukraine Go Without a Fight. Moscow Threatens War to Reverse Kyiv’s Pro-Western Drift.
11. Izvestia: US trying to ‘get under Russia’s skin’ with Black Sea tensions – daily.
12. Moscow Times: Anna Arutunyan, Let’s Admit it: the Hybrid War Concept Is Useless. We have become locked in a vicious and dangerous feedback loop by qualifying every selfish and nasty thing that Russia or its allies do as part of “hybrid war.”
13. RFE/RL: Russia’s Putin Says He Got COVID Booster Shot
14. rt.com: Chaos & instability is coming to Russia – ex-Kremlin mastermind Surkov – rt.com/russia/540960-ex-putin-aide-surkov-claims/
15. Moscow Times: Russia Scrambles to Escort Ships Stuck in Arctic Shipping Route – Reports
16. Intellinews: Ukrainian sting operation lured Wagner fighters to Minsk – Bellingcat
17. TASS: West ‘dragging’ Russia into migrant crisis at Belarusian border as scapegoat — diplomat – tass.com/politics/1364673
18. rt.com: Lukashenko says he’ll speak to Belarusian opposition when Putin begins talks with Navalny – rt.com/russia/540980-lukashenko-opposition-putin-navalny/
19. PONARS Eurasia: Scott Radnitz, Revealing schemes: The politics of conspiracy in Russia and the post-Soviet region (excerpt)
