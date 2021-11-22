RUSSIALINK: “Russia’s SVR: Allegations regarding concentration of forces in Russia for invading Ukraine ‘absolutely false'” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Nov 22 (Interfax) – The allegations that Russia has concentrated substantial forces to launch a military invasion of Ukraine are “absolutely false,” the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

“The press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service states that Washington-based officials have lately been actively scaring the international community with Russia’s alleged preparations for ‘aggression’ against Ukraine. Based on incoming intelligence, the U.S. Department of State has been communicating absolutely false information to its allies and partners via diplomatic channels on the concentration of forces in our country’s territory for a military invasion of Ukraine,” it said.

“The Americans have been painting a horrible picture of swarms of Russian tanks starting to crush Ukrainian cities and insisting that they have some ‘truthful information’ on such intentions of Russia,” it said.

“Reports have been coming on the creeping movement of Ukrainian positions into the so-called gray zone along the line of contact and the concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces assets in areas bordering Russia and Belarus,” it said.

“The U.S. and its allies are trying to pump weapons into Ukraine and encouraging it to use the attack systems delivered there, including unmanned combat aerial vehicles, for military provocation purposes,” the SVR said.

