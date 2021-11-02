RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#214 :: Tuesday, 2 November 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#214 :: Tuesday, 2 November 2021
1. Valdai Discussion Club: Ivan Timofeev, Decline of the West? Pros and Cons – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/decline-of-the-west-pros-and-cons/
2. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Fragmentary Expression. (Re G20 meeting)] – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/fragmentary-expression/
3. TASS: Russia relying on unique resource of its forests by aiming to build carbon-neutral economy – tass.com/politics/1357047
4. Reuters: Russia adopts long-term climate strategy, rejects U.S. criticism.
5. Moscow Times: How Is Climate Change Impacting Russia?
6. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: How COP26 will change the global economy – tass.com/society/1356961
7. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Climate Change Defines Some of the Strengths and Weaknesses of Putinism. There has been a change in the Russian president’s thinking that forms an interesting case study of policymaking in such a personalized and centralized system.
8. TASS: ‘Pursuit of unjustified ambitions’: Russian envoy weighs in on Glasgow-hosted COP26 summit – tass.com/society/1356961
9. Riddle: Unintended consequences of decarbonisation. Vladislav Inozemtsev on what the new technological revolution may entail for Russia – ridl.io/en/unintended-consequences-of-decarbonisation/
10. Moscow Times: In Icy Russia, Interest in Solar Power Is Growing. As the Kremlin wakes up to the global climate emergency, renewable projects are drawing attention.
11. AFP: Russia warns of strain on doctors as virus spreads
12. Financial Times: Russia’s excess mortality soars since start of pandemic. FT analysis shows an additional 753,000 people have died during the pandemic compared with historical trends.
13. Bloomberg: Kremlin Politics Are Bad for Russia’s Health. The country’s shrinking, aging population is a major headache for Vladimir Putin. Yet from babies to Covid-19, competing priorities stand in the way of solutions.
14. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, CRACKPOT THEORY NO. 13: THE RESPONSIBILITY TO REBUILD – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/11/01/crackpot-theory-no-13-the-responsibility-to-rebuild/
15. rt.com: Russian Orthodox Church wants no criminal prosecution for insulting religion, on one condition – rt.com/russia/539132-orthodox-church-bloggers-repent/
16. AP: Putin: Russia must build up defenses in view of NATO moves
17. rt.com: Russia sees US warships in Black Sea ‘through sights of defense systems,’ Putin says – rt.com/russia/539096-us-warships-black-sea/
18. Interfax-Ukraine: Kyiv denies data about buildup of Russian troops near Ukrainian border
19. Business Insider: The White House passed the Kremlin names of Russian hackers who attacked US agencies, testing if Putin will arrest them, report says.
20. Washington Post: Daniel Dresser, What’s the deal with Havana Syndrome? Uncertainty rears its ugly head again in foreign affairs.
21. Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with Rossiya 24, Moscow, November 1, 2021 – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4921162
