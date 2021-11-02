JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia warns of strain on doctors as virus spreads” – AFP

“Russian authorities said … that doctors were under ‘extraordinary’ strain due to surging coronavirus cases in Europe’s worst-hit country, with Moscow shuttered during a nationwide holiday to curb infections. … Russia is one of the worst-hit countries in the world and a devastating wave this autumn has seen infections and deaths reach new records, with more than 1,000 fatalities per day. …  Although Russia has rolled out several homegrown vaccines, including Sputnik V, only about a third of the population is fully innoculated. …”

