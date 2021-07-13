RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#141 :: Tuesday, 13 July 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#141 :: Tuesday, 13 July 2021
1. Interfax: Russia registers 24,702 new cases of Covid-19, all-time high of 780 deaths in past 24 hours – HQ
2. Intellinews: John Kerry in Moscow to start climate change co-operation, Putin writes essay on Russia and Ukraine
3. rt.com: Modern Ukraine is invention of Soviet-era, Putin claims, saying new country was created ‘at expense’ of historical Russian lands – rt.com/russia/529006-putin-ukraine-invention-soviet-era/
4. rt.com: Putin says Ukrainian reunification with Donbass now nearly lost cause, as Kiev prefers to play the ‘victim’, not to work for peace – rt.com/russia/529009-putin-ukraine-donbass-reunification/
5. AP: Kremlin mum on next moves after Putin article about Ukraine
6. Kremlin.ru: Article by Vladimir Putin ”On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians“ – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/66181
7. Meduza: The heirs of Ancient Rus. Vladimir Putin runs roughshod over Ukrainian history in new essay.
8. Meduza: ‘More like Cain and Abel’. Zelensky responds to Putin’s essay on the ‘historical unity’ of Russians and Ukrainians
9. The National Interest: Nicolai Petro, How to Break the Cultural Gridlock in Ukraine. When the seven-year war in Ukraine began, it was primarily an interregional conflict. By choosing sides at its outset, however, Russia and the West have made it international. With the domestic and international aspects of this conflict now so thoroughly intertwined, the solution will also have to address both of these aspects simultaneously.
10. Meduza: Yavlinsky explains exactly why he wants nothing to do with Navalny’s politics.
12. Valdai Discussion Club: Ivan Timofeev, Russia and the West: Are Values the Problem? By declaring that the West is a force that promotes “broad views of life”, we can find, to put it mildly, misunderstandings among large segments of the population in Western countries who hold completely opposite views. Any generalisation here requires careful calculation and elaboration – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/russia-and-the-west-are-values-the-problem/
13. The National Interest: Nikolas Gvosdev, Can Biden Iron Out the Contradictions in His Five Policy Goals? In the run-up to his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden stressed the importance of having a “stable and predictable” relationship. In turn, the rest of the world—and the U.S. Congress—will also be looking for signs that, in tying together the five articulated principles for foreign policy, the White House can send predictable and stable signals about U.S. priorities and intentions.
14. global.foreignaffairs.co.nz: Speech by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation N.P. Patrushev at the IX Moscow International Security Conference – global.foreignaffairs.co.nz/2021/06/24/mil-osi-russia-speech-by-the-secretary-of-the-security-council-of-the-russian-federation-n-p-patrushev-at-the-ix-moscow-international-security-conference-june-2/
15. rt.com: Russia less reliant on oil & gas as economic recovery in other sectors fuels country’s rapid return to growth, new report reveals – rt.com/russia/529086-gdp-growth-post-pandemic/
16. rt.com: Modest trade turnover between Russia & US manages to grow despite sanctions – rt.com/business/529046-russia-us-trade-turnover/
17. Financial Times: U.S. and Russia pledge to ‘move together’ against climate change. First positive sign of potential easing of tensions since last month’s summit.
18. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Cyber-warfare has never posed a greater threat to the world. But are the US & Russia now ready to agree on the rules of the game? – rt.com/russia/529054-cybersecurity-global-dominance-issue/
19. Lawfare: Erica Borghard, After the Biden-Putin Summit, U.S.-Russia Expert Consultations Should Focus on the Financial Sector
20. American Committee for US-Russia Accord: James Carden, Isolating Russia, By Land and By Sea
21. Business Insider: Scott McCann, The US isn’t doing itself any favors by conducting military exercises in Europe’s most tense region.
22. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Takeaways for Russia, India from Merkel’s U.S. visit
23. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, New Great Game gets back to basics. Russia-China-Iran alliance is taking Afghanistan’s bull by the horns.
24. AP: Russia against U.S. troops in Central Asia near Afghanistan
25. TASS: Media: Moscow facilitates election win of Moldova’s pro-Western party.
