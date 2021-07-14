JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. and Russia pledge to ‘move together’ against climate change” – Financial Times

Environment, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Photo of Polar Bear on Snow with Bare Ground in the Background, adapted from image at nasa.gov with photo credit to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Eric Regehr

“First positive sign of potential easing of tensions since last month’s summit”

“Russia, … fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has signed up to the Paris climate agreement to limit emissions. Rapidly rising temperatures in Siberia … flooding and forest fires have made climate … increasingly important …. Putin, who four years ago blamed rising global temperatures on volcanoes and ‘cosmic changes,’ last month said man-made climate change was a ‘tragedy’ and that humans ‘must minimise the impact we have.'”

