JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. and Russia pledge to ‘move together’ against climate change” – Financial Times
“First positive sign of potential easing of tensions since last month’s summit”
“Russia, … fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has signed up to the Paris climate agreement to limit emissions. Rapidly rising temperatures in Siberia … flooding and forest fires have made climate … increasingly important …. Putin, who four years ago blamed rising global temperatures on volcanoes and ‘cosmic changes,’ last month said man-made climate change was a ‘tragedy’ and that humans ‘must minimise the impact we have.'”
Click here for: “U.S. and Russia pledge to ‘move together’ against climate change; First positive sign of potential easing of tensions since last month’s summit” – Financial Times/ Henry Foy
