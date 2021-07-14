RUSSIALINK: “Russia registers 24,702 new cases of Covid-19, all-time high of 780 deaths in past 24 hours – HQ” – Interfax

MOSCOW. July 13 (Interfax) – Russia has registered 24,702 new cases of Covid-19 and a new all-time high of 780 deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Over the past day, 24,702 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in 85 regions of Russia, including 2,894 asymptomatic cases identified proactively (11.7%),” the headquarters said.

The mortality rate has grown again in Russia to a new all-time high of 780. The previous highest number of deaths from Covid-19, 752, was reported on July 10. The most deaths were registered in St. Petersburg (108), Moscow (103) and the Irkutsk region (32).

According to the headquarters, Moscow has reported 4,991 new cases of Covid-19 and 7,290 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Following Moscow, coronavirus morbidity levels have been the highest in the Moscow region (2,550) and St. Petersburg (1,936).

Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic in Russia, it has registered a total of 5,833,175 cases of Covid-19, including 144,492 deaths and 5,236,214 recoveries.

The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Tuesday that Russia has performed more than 156.3 million Covid-19 diagnostic tests to date, including 352,000 over the past day. As many as 1,173,901 people remain under medical observation.

[article also appeared at interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/72234/]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...