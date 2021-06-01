RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#114 :: Tuesday, 1 June 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#114 :: Tuesday, 1 June 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. rt.com: Current relationship between Russia & US is, in some ways, worse than during Cuban Missile Crisis, says former President Medvedev – rt.com/russia/525347-medvedev-cuban-missile-crisis-russia-usa-phase/
2. Moscow Times: Russia Bans Unauthorized ‘Foreign Influence’ Educational Activities.
3. Moscow Times: Russia Pushes SPIEF as World’s ‘Largest Post-Pandemic Meeting’. Some 5,000 guests are set to attend this week’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
4. Valdai Discussion Club: The One Who Stands in Our Way Will Help Us: Cybersecurity Issues at the Putin-Biden Summit. Cybersecurity is a pressing issue in bilateral relations. In order to interact efficiently in this area, it is important to break down the wall of misunderstanding in Russian-American relations, writes Valdai Club expert Pavel Sharikov.
– valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-one-who-stands-in-our-way-will-help-us-cyberse/
5. Global Times (China): Biden-Putin summit faces huge chasm, won’t divide Russia-China (interview with Danil Bochkov) – globaltimes.cn/page/202105/1224891.shtml
6. Los Angeles Times: Yana Pashaeva, Russia prepares to test its new censorship tool on Google. Tech giants should not give in.
7. rt.com: Going with the flow: Russia doesn’t plan to shut off gas to Ukraine after Nord Stream 2 pipeline complete, top diplomat insists – rt.com/russia/525261-ukraine-nord-stream-gas-supply/
8. Intellinews: Mark Galeotti, The challenges of targeting Minsk and doing more harm than good. Will the West end up saving Alexander Lukashenko by its eagerness to target Vladimir Putin?
9. AP: Russia to form 20 new military units in west to counter NATO
10. Interfax: Patrushev: Russia ready to use force to suppress unfriendly activities by other countries.
11. TASS: RBC: Russian banks have backup plans in the event of new US sanctions.
12. The Hill: Eric Lorber and Matthew Zweig, Is Biden trying to avoid congressional review of Russia sanctions?
13. The American Conservative: Douglas Macgregor. Putin’s Turkish Nightmare. The revived geopolitical rivalry between Russia and Turkey spells trouble for Putin and his allies.
14. Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: Eugene Rumer and Richard Sokolsky, Russia in the Mediterranean: Here to Stay. Russia is in the Mediterranean to stay. As long as the Kremlin remains locked in a tense standoff with NATO, it will aim to prevent the alliance from dominating the region. (Excerpt)
16. Intellinews: Russia addressing ‘growing Central Asia security concerns’
17. The National Interest: Tom Rotnem, The Arctic Council Power Flex that Could Prove Prosperous—for America. Russia’s two-year tenure as chair of the council will be used to assert its importance in world affairs at a time of increased focus on climate change and at a venue that is at the forefront of the crisis.
18. TASS: ‘Just the tip of the iceberg’: Diplomat zooms in on joint Danish-NSA wiretapping scandal – tass.com/politics/1296529
19. rt.com: Tom Fowdy, US caught spying on EU ‘allies’ AGAIN…not like the Europeans will do anything about it – rt.com/op-ed/525280-us-denmark-spying-merkel/
20. TASS: Izvestia: Belarus’ Ryanair incident might tarnish Russia-EU relations.
21. Facebook: Volodymyr Ishchenko, Why do they hate us?
22. The National Interest: Ted Galen Carpenter, Ukraine’s Accelerating Slide into Authoritarianism. Washington needs to let go of its long-held myth that Ukraine is a blossoming American-style democracy. In truth, it bears a much greater resemblance to the pseudo-democratic systems of Russia, Hungary, and Turkey.
23. New Cold War: May update: Blinken’s visit to Ukraine and external governance. The month of May saw Anthony Blinken and Victoria Nuland visit Kiev. NCW’s contributor, Dmitriy Kovalevich, write his regular, exclusive update, in which he provides a detailed explanation of the multiple reasons behind the visit and what’s been happening in Ukraine as a result – newcoldwar.org/may-update-blinkens-visit-to-ukraine-and-external-governance/
24. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, RUSSIA THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS OF ANGLO-AMERICAN WAR – johnhelmer.net/russia-through-the-looking-glass-of-anglo-american-war/print/
25. Dances With Bears: Jonn Helmer, PUTIN FANTASIES – HOW A NEW YORK PROFESSOR CALLED TIMOTHY FRYE DISCOVERED VIRTUE IN A WORLD FREE FROM US GOVERNMENT PROPAGANDA, MONEY & WAR FOR REGIME CHANGE. (excerpt) – johnhelmer.net/putin-fantasies-how-a-new-york-professor-called-timothy-frye-disc
1
You must log in to post a comment.