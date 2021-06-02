RUSSIALINK: “Patrushev: Russia ready to use force to suppress unfriendly activities by other countries” – Interfax

MOSCOW. May 31 (Interfax) – Russia may use force if need be in response to unfriendly activities by other countries, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

“The new edition of the National Security Strategy emphasizes that Russia seeks greater predictability, trust and security in the international arena. At the same time, it says that it is lawful to take symmetric and asymmetric measures to suppress and prevent unfriendly activities that pose a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Russian Federation,” Patrushev said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

When asked whether he means military measures, Patrushev said, “Above all, it is the introduction of special economic measures, but also coercive methods of force, should such a need arise.”

