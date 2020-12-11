RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#223 :: Friday, 11 December 2020
1. Sarah Lindemann-Komarova: To Vaccinate or Not to Vaccinate, That is the Question in Russia
2. rt.com: UK’s AstraZeneca to team up with creators of Russia’s Sputnik V on Covid-19 vaccine trials, cites potential ‘wider protection’ – rt.com/russia/509340-astrazeneca-sputnikv-vaccine-collaboration/
4. Moscow Times: Putin Backs Russian Human Rights Court Proposal
5. Interfax: Russian bill on designation of private individuals as foreign agents may be elaborated on – Putin
6. Intellinews: Mark Galeotti, Corruption steals back into the Russian political agenda as Mishustin and Krasnov target the institutional profiteers. The Russian state is cracking down on corruption but it remains a huge problem.
7. Meduza: The pension system could be Russia’s surprise political issue in 2021. (Evgeny Gontmakher) [mk.ru/economics/2020/12/09/vozvrat-starogo-pensionnogo-vozrasta-stal-aktualen-v-pandemiyu.html]
8. TASS: Criminal case on Navalny incident cannot be opened in Russia so far, says Putin.
9. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Central Bank fails to convince Russians of ruble’s stability.
10. rt.com: Ben Aris, A new & unprecedented problem for Russia’s middle class as country’s economy has become ‘too normal’ for simple investors – rt.com/russia/509243-middle-class-economy-investors/
11. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, Belt and Road paranoia will rumble on under Biden. Nothing will fundamentally change under the Biden administration with hybrid war on China still top of the agenda.
12. Valdai Discussion Club: Russia and Turkey After the Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. The two countries realised early on that in the era of the de-Westernisation of the international system, Russia could become a resource for strengthening Turkey’s own strategic sovereignty, while Turkey could lend Russia the authority of a great power amid the erosion of the monolithic position of the West, write Valdai Club experts Maxim Suchkov and Andrey Sushentsov – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/russia-and-turkey-after-the-crisis-in-karabakh/
13. Wall Street Journal: An Assertive Turkey Muscles Into Russia’s Backyard. Erdogan extended support for Azerbaijan’s military offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh, a rare foray into Kremlin’s sphere of influence.
14. Izvestia: Russian daily views what Moldova’s rebel region faces if peacekeepers leave.
[iz.ru/1096031/anton-lavrov-dmitrii-boltenkov/slovesnyi-ogon-k-chemu-privedet-ukhod-mirotvortcev-iz-pridnestrovia]
15. The Unz Review: The Saker, NATO and the EU Are Sending a “message” to Russia. Again. (Excerpt) – unz.com/tsaker/nato-and-the-eu-are-sending-a-message-to-russia-again/
16. Russia Matters: Jake Sullivan on Russia
17. Aspen Institute Italia: Yuval Weber, Biden-Putin: the possible contours of a “cold” working relationship.
18. Foreign Affairs: Angela Stent, REVIEW ESSAY. The Meddlers. Moscow’s and Washington’s Covert Campaigns.
19. Atlantic Council: Peter Dickinson, Russia in retreat as the Soviet collapse continues.
20. ru-pac.org: Hunter Cawood, How to Beat Russophobia. Prejudice against Russians and Russia can be beaten, but it requires action. – ru-pac.org/post/how-to-beat-russophobia
