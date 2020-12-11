JRL NEWSWATCH: “REVIEW ESSAY: The Meddlers: Moscow’s and Washington’s Covert Campaigns” – Foreign Affairs/ Angela Stent

“… Two recent books tackle those questions by delving into the long history of political warfare between Moscow and Washington. The political scientist Thomas Rid’s Active Measures is the more comprehensive and analytic of the two, using extensive archival research and interviews with former and current intelligence professionals to tell a gripping story of intrigue, deception, and murder. The journalist Tim Weiner’s The Folly and the Glory offers a somewhat more familiar portrait of the covert struggle between Moscow and Washington and goes on to argue that U.S. policies increased … Putin’s suspicions about Washington’s intentions — which in turn reinforced his determination to forge a state dominated by veterans of the Soviet intelligence services. …”