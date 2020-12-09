RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#221 :: Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#221 :: Wednesday, 9 December 2020
1. Moscow Times: Self-Isolation, Elections and Vibes: Google Ranks Top Russian-Language Searches of 2020.
2. TASS: Expert sees no grounds for negative coronavirus scenario in Russia.
3. Washington Post: Global warming has profoundly transformed Arctic in just 15 years, report warns. The 2020 Arctic Report Card depicts a region lurching into a new, unfamiliar state.
4. TASS: Parliament enhances immunity guarantees for ex-presidents – tass.com/society/1233043
5. Paul Goble: Those Russians Angry at Putin Not Necessarily Pro-Western and His Successor May Not Be Either, Kirillova Warns.
6. Kennan Institute: Kirill Shamiev, Bowling Together: Young Russians and a Visa-Free Regime.
7. TASS: RBC: Russia spends less on anti-crisis measures than major economies.
8. Interfax: Econ Ministry puts together proposals to boost investment in Russia by 70%.
9. RFE/RL: Western Sanctions Have Had ‘Outsized Impact’ On Russian Companies, Economist Says.
10. The Times (UK): Russian and western envoys make joint plea to avoid war.
11. TASS: Russia denies sending nuclear arms treaty draft to US.
12. rt.com; Paul Robinson, Is Putin using Covid-19 to kill people on British streets? Only in Daily Mail’s fantasy world as Moscow powers ahead with vaccine – rt.com/russia/509025-moscow-ahead-covid19-vaccine/
13. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Ukraine SWIFT threat likely a bluff but US weaponization of financial system only encourages Russia & China to dump dollar faster – rt.com/russia/509098-ukraine-swift-dollar-dump/
14. AP: Protesters in Armenia besiege parliament, demand PM resigns.
15. RFE/RL: Interview: Thomas De Waal On What’s Next For Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian-Azerbaijani Relations.
16. Jamestown Foundation: Paul Goble, Is Crimea Now Costing Russia More Than It Is Worth?
17. TASS: Kommersant: No progress on Donbass one year after first-ever Putin-Zelensky summit.
18. UNIAN (Kyiv): No military solution to issue on Donbas, chief of Ukraine’s General Staff says
19. Intellinews: Ukraine: Public has confused opinions on resolving the Donbas conflict. “Public opinion is divided almost in half” when it comes to restoring control over the uncontrolled territories in accordance with the Minsk agreements was one of the findings of a poll amongst Ukrainians on how they want to see the conflict resolved.
20. Kyiv Post: Anna Myroniuk After Zelensky’s deadline for Donbas breakthrough passes, what’s next?
21. The New Kremlin Stooge: Mark Chapman, Still Crazy, After All These Years – Western Analysis Continues to Get Russia Wrong – thenewkremlinstooge.wordpress.com/2020/12/08/still-crazy-after-all-these-years-western-analysis-continues-to-get-russia-wrong/
22. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, THE ENRICHMENT OF BRITISH INTELLIGENCE OFFICERS – HOW THEY THINK THEY ALWAYS GET IT RIGHT ABOUT THE RUSSIANS, NEVER DO, BUT GROW RICH TRYING – johnhelmer.net/the-enrichment-of-british-intelligence-officers-how-they-think-they-always-get-it-right-about-the-russians-never-do-but-grow-rich-trying/print/
