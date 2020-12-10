JRL NEWSWATCH: “Protesters in Armenia besiege parliament, demand PM resigns” – AP/ Avet Demourian

“Thousands of protesters converged on … Armenia’s [parliament building] … … push[ing] for the resignation of … prime minister [Nikol Pashinyan] over his handling of the fighting with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. … Armenia’s opposition parties gave Pashinyan an ultimatum to resign … [H]e has ignored the demand, defending the peace deal as … bitter but necessary …. 44 days of fighting that began in late September … left more than 5,600 people killed on both sides[.] [T]he Azerbaijani army forged deep into Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing Armenia to accept the peace deal that saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the separatist region along with surrounding areas. …”