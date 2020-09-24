RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#174 :: Thursday, 24 September 2020

1. Russia Matters: Levada Poll: 1/2 of Russians Support Idea of ‘Russia for Russians,’ About 1/5 Would Not Let in Chinese, Ukrainians.
2. TASS: Russia held highly-competitive elections, Putin says.
3. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with elected regional heads – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/64081
4. Vedomosti: Russian article views population decline as means of improving quality of life.
5. Vedomosti: Aleksey Firsov: Money Generates Power. Will Entrepreneurs Be Allowed Into Politics?
6. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Putin’s UN Speech Masks Decline in Confident Rhetoric. While presenting Russia as a world leader in everything from vaccine research to controlling cyberweapons, Putin was actually rehearsing the defense of a nation in decline.
7. Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS): Robert Person, Four Myths about Russian Grand Strategy.
8. TASS: Putin unwilling to return to restrictions imposed in spring 2020.
9. rt.com: Officials insist second coronavirus lockdown in Russia ‘unlikely,’ say recent growth in cases was predicted & is ‘manageable’ – rt.com/russia/501521-second-coronavirus-lockdown-unlikely/
10. Meduza: Tricky data. ‘Sputnik V’ developers respond to Western critics, but the debate might overlook the vaccine’s biggest problem.
11. TASS: Izvestia: Russians’ debt burden drops for the first time since 2015.
12. rt.com: Russia projected to dominate global wheat exports for years to come – rt.com/business/501557-russia-global-grain-superpower/
13. Dances With Bears; John Helmer, RUSSIA IS NOW THE BIG CHEESE. (excerpt) – johnhelmer.net/russia-is-now-the-big-cheese/print/
14. History Today: The Western Gaze. Russian history through western correspondents – historytoday.com/reviews/western-gaze
15. European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS): RUSSIAN FUTURES 2030. The shape of things to come.
16. TASS: Izvestia: Strategic ultimatum – US insists on involving China in New START.
17. Sputnik: Eskimo Effect’: Putin Explains Avangard Hypersonic Glide Vehicle’s Operating Principle – sputniknews.com/russia/202009231080552063-eskimo-effect-putin-explains-avangard-hypersonic-glide-vehicles-operating-principle/
18. CNSNews: Russia, China, Iran, and Others Begin Joint Military Drills in Southern Russia.
19. TASS: Kommersant: Navalny discharged from Berlin hospital.
20. rt.com: ‘Absolutely incorrect’: Kremlin spokesman ridicules Le Monde report suggesting Putin told Macron that Navalny poisoned himself – rt.com/russia/501501-putin-macron-navalny-le-monde
21. rt.com: Russia calls upon OPCW to release data on Navalny ‘poisoning’ to all member states; says Germany failing to provide answers – rt.com/russia/501510-russia-calls-opcw-navalny-data-release/
22. Komsomolskaya Pravda: What is known about Maria Pevchikh: Navalny’s mysterious companion – connected with his foreign customers? The trail of Maria Pevchikh begins in London and seems to lead to the shadow curators of the Anti-Corruption Foundation.
23. Wall Street Journal: Alexei Navalny Supporters Probe How the Russian Opposition Leader Was Poisoned. Team scoured his hotel room and found a water bottle they say has traces of Novichok, a nerve agent.
24. Intellinews: A dozen countries refuse to recognise Lukashenko’s inauguration. Spontaneous protests broke out in the evening following Alexander Lukashenko’s secret inauguration for a sixth term.
25. Russian International Affairs Council: Tony Kevin, Why History Matters in Belarus – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/columns/east-west-relations/why-history-matters-in-belarus/
26. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Ruslan Grinberg, Belarusian Lessons for Russia: Lukashenko Has a Short Time Left.
27. Russian International Affairs Council: Vyacheslav Sutyrin, Perestroika Belarusian-Style: The Logic of the Systemic Crisis – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/perestroika-belarusian-style-the-logic-of-the-systemic-crisis/
28. Komsomolskaya Pravda: Russian tabloid looks at protest sentiments in Russia, Belarus.
29. rt.com: ‘Bizarre & deeply disturbing’: MSM think that RT’s Trump deepfake parody is ADMISSION he is ‘Putin’s pawn’ – rt.com/news/501527-rt-trump-deepfake-reaction/
30. Interfax: Moscow not going to interfere in U.S. domestic political processes – Russian Foreign Ministry
31. rt.com: Scott Ritter, The American deep state revives its tired allegations of Russian interference in November’s presidential elections – rt.com/op-ed/501526-russian-interference-deep-state-elections/
32. Comments on Stephen Cohen.
