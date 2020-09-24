RUSSIALINK: “Moscow not going to interfere in U.S. domestic political processes – Russian Foreign Ministry” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Sept 24 (Interfax) – Russia has not interfered in U.S. electoral processes and is not going to, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the additional restrictive measures imposed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Russian citizens and legal entities.

“Having imagined Russia as an adversary, the U.S. establishment is continuing to waste colossal efforts on prosecuting our entities and citizens, whom it suspects of ‘interfering’ in U.S. electoral processes. As always, absolutely no evidence has been presented,” Zakharova said.

“We’ve said on numerous occasions that we haven’t interfered in U.S. domestic political processes and aren’t going to,” she said.

Russia has proposed that “all outstanding problems be discussed at negotiations in a professional and non-politicized manner,” Zakharova said.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t seen mutual interest in doing so from Washington. Instead of holding a normal dialogue, they still prefer to keep the issue of the Russian threat ‘afloat,’ to speculate on this issue during domestic political campaigns, and to push for consolidating U.S. allies on an anti-Russian basis,” she said.

“Perhaps, there’s only one difference between this and previous waves of similar sanctions. According to the press release of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, now U.S. sanctions can be imposed for communicating with Russian federal executive agencies, among other reasons. This includes the Russian Foreign Ministry. Any further comment is unnecessary,” Zakharova said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...