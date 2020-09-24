JRL NEWSWATCH: “A dozen countries refuse to recognise Lukashenko’s inauguration; Spontaneous protests broke out in the evening following Alexander Lukashenko’s secret inauguration for a sixth term” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris

“A dozen countries refused to recognise … Lukashenko as … legitimate president of Belarus after he secretly inaugurated himself … September 23. Tensions were high in Minsk after the news broke, with protesters in Minsk flooding the streets and clashing with police trying to disperse them. The only leader that sent a message to congratulate Lukashenko was Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimukhamedov. Most notable for their absence of any comment were Russia and China, Belarus’ closest allies and … [its] biggest investors … both of which said nothing about the inauguration. … Putin was one of the few world leaders to call and congratulate Lukashenko after he claimed to have won [Aug. 9] presidential elections ….”