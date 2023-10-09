Russia in Review, Sept. 29-Oct. 6, 2023

has previously said Russia can initiate a nuclear strike when its “

territorial integrity

,” “

and the “

safety of our people”

are threatened (none of these threats are explicitly identified in Russia’s military doctrine as conditions for use of nuclear weapons). That the Russian commander-in-chief has publicly rejected the suggestion by Karaganov—who sits on the scientific council of the Russian Security Council, which is run by Putin’s hawkish confidant, Nikolai Patrushev—to lower the threshold, on paper, may also indicate Putin’s decision to conclude internal debates on this issue. That said, Putin’s call for de-ratifying the CTBT indicates that, at the very least, he is not going to stop invoking Russia’s nuclear weapons in his attempts to coerce the West. In the run-up to this call, Russian

officials

and

pundits

had made a number of statements on resuming nuclear tests, while

top officials

visited a former nuclear test site, where

construction

has been going on, in what, in hindsight, looks like a coordinated campaign meant to prepare internal and external audiences for Putin’s announcement on CTBT.