Russia Analytical Report, Nov. 27-Dec. 4, 2023

“With the failure of the Ukrainian offensive, the Biden administration now seems to realize that Ukrainian victory is highly unlikely, and that at some point there will need to be negotiations,” according to Anatol Lieven’s

commentary

, entitled “What Would a Trump Administration Mean for the War in Ukraine?” He writes: “For a hypothetical future Trump administration to achieve a peace agreement minimally acceptable to both Kyiv and Moscow, it would take exceptionally skillful diplomacy, as well as a U.S. readiness to accept China as an equal partner in the peace process.” Lieven—who directs the Eurasia Program at of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft—argues in

: “For Ukraine, the most likely result of a Trump administration may simply be radically diminished U.S. support, causing Russia to make new gains on the battlefield and, perhaps, leading to an imposed peace.”