(Russia Matters – russiamatters.org – RM Staff – Feb. 3, 2022)

In spite of escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, the latest conducted by the Levada Center shows that two-thirds of Russians say they’re not too worried about Western sanctions. At the same time, the share of respondents who believe current sanctions are impacting a wide swath of the population, rather than just elites, has nearly doubled from what it was following Russia’s takeover of Crimea in 2014. poll conducted by the Levada Center shows that two-thirds of Russians say they’re not too worried about Western sanctions. At the same time, the share of respondents who believe current sanctions are impacting a wide swath of the population, rather than just elites, has nearly doubled from what it was following Russia’s takeover of Crimea in 2014. The poll conducted by Levada, Russia’s leading independent pollster, in December 2021 shows that 66% of Russians are either “not worried at all” or “not very worried” about the West’s political and economic sanctions against Russia. This share is about 8% higher than it was in the months after Russia annexed Crimea and threw its support behind separatists in eastern Ukraine, triggering multiple waves of U.S. and European sanctions. Then, the share of non-worriers averaged 57.8% over five surveys conducted in April-December 2014. One explanation for the lower level of concern may be that Russia and the West are still pursuing diplomacy, and Western countries have threatened harsh sanctions—such as targeting Russia’s largest financial institutions and energy exports to Europe—only if Russia were to use force against Ukraine.



What has changed more significantly between the spring of 2014 and winter of 2021-2022 is Russians’ views of which strata of society are affected by sanctions. In May 2014, 63% of respondents believed that “only a narrow circle of people responsible for Russia’s policy toward Ukraine” are affected by the West’s sanctions. In contrast, only 41% of respondents held that view in December 2021, while 46% believed “wide swaths of Russia’s population” are affected by the punitive measures—nearly double the share of respondents (24%) who held that belief in May 2014.

Article also appeared at russiamatters.org/blog/most-russians-arent-worried-wests-sanctions-many-more-see-them-hitting-ordinary-people, with different images, bearing the notice: “© Russia Matters 2018 … This project has been made possible with support from Carnegie Corporation of New York,” with a footer heading entitled “Republication Guidelines” linking to: russiamatters.org/node/7406, which bears the notice, in part:

“If you would like to reprint one of these articles, a blog post written by RM staff, one of our infographics or a fact-check , we ask that you follow these guidelines: Include a prominent attribution to Russia Matters as the source and link back to the original at RussiaMatters.org.

Retain the hyperlinks used in the original content.

Do not change the meaning of the article in any way.

Get an ok from us for non-substantive changes like partial reprints or headline rewrites and inform readers of any such modifications (e.g., This article first appeared on the Russia Matters website with the headline “Russian Election Interference in Trump’s Own Words”).

Let us know about the reprint and send a link! Please note that Russia Matters cannot grant permissions for third-party content, including articles, photographs and other materials not produced by our team. Questions? Email us at RussiaMatters@hks.harvard.edu.”

