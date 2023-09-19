JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why There Are No Game-Changing Weapons for Ukraine” – Foreign Policy/ Franz-Stefan Gady

“… The idea that there is a shortcut to victory raises expectations for a quick end to the carnage that Ukraine is unlikely to fulfill. After more than 18 months of grinding, attritional war, it should be obvious that there are no miracle weapons and that there are no alternatives to slowly and methodically reducing Russian forces in Ukraine. It is time to bury the game-changing weapons narrative and embrace a more realistic understanding of what individual weapon systems can and cannot accomplish — while making sure that Ukraine gets what it needs …. There are numerous reasons why the idea of game-changing weapons is flawed and dangerous. For one, it risks undermining long-term military support by Western governments as … expectations … are not fulfilled. Just think of the ongoing counteroffensive … [S]ome commentators and policymakers … did not bother to ask whether just a few months of training on a limited number of vehicles would suffice to pull off a complex combined arms offensive across well-prepared Russian fortifications. …”