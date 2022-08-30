JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why the Russian economy keeps beating expectations; Few thought it would be holding up six months into the war” – The Economist

“… [T]he Central Bank of Russia (cbr) and Rosstat … have stopped publishing data on everything from trade to investment; many question the reliability of those numbers that are still emerging. Investment banks … have pared back … research …. Multilateral organisations have pulled economists out …. A recent paper … [from] Yale … says … a retreat of Western firms and sanctions are ‘crippling’ [the Russian economy]. Any apparent economic strengths are a mirage. … Others are less gloomy. … After Russia invaded Ukraine, its economy went into free fall. … Both sides of the debate agree the country is still hurting. … But The Economist’s analysis of data from a wide variety of sources suggests that Russia’s economy is doing better than … predicted, as sales of hydrocarbons have fuelled a record current-account surplus. …”