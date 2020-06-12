JRL NEWSWATCH: “Upcoming nuclear arms talks with Russia a chance to save this key treaty” – The Hill/ Bonnie Kristian

JRL NewsBlog, Nuclear, Missile Defense, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Russia ICBM on Mobile Launcher

“… American and Russian diplomats will converge in Vienna … June 22 for arms control negotiations [] possibly … even laying the groundwork to extend the New START deal set to expire in February. … Even if a trilateral deal involving China were possible, experts generally agree it is not achievable before the February deadline. The Trump administration doesn’t ‘have time to renegotiate or negotiate a new treaty,’ former … Joint Chiefs of Staff [Chairman] Mike Mullen said [] in April. … [and] now … Trump is busy with his campaign and the clock ticks toward the treaty’s expiration. …”

Click here for: “Upcoming nuclear arms talks with Russia a chance to save this key treaty” – The Hill/ Bonnie Kristian

 

