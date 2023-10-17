JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Worries That Prolonged War in Gaza May Dilute Global Support” – New York Times
“Slow military progress and cracks in the backing of key allies could also drain vital attention from Ukraine’s battle with Russia, some fear.”
“Ukraine, still locked in fierce combat with Russia along hundreds of miles of front line, also finds itself grappling with … [geopolitical] shifts …. The attention of key allies is pivoting to … Gaza, military aid from the United States is bogged down in the Republican fight over leadership in Congress and cracks in European support have emerged during elections in Poland and Slovakia. … [It is believed thta] [m]ilitary aid will continue to flow … [There is] a suggestion in Congress that longer term aid to Ukraine be bundled with aid to Israel and Taiwan. Forums for Western aid [to Ukraine], like the monthly Ramstein contact group of defense ministers, … have become institutionalized and will continue regardless of other crises. …”
