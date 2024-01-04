JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine May Have to Accept a Cease-Fire” – WSJ

“According to a recent report …. [Ukrainian] troops on the front line are running out of ammunition. Artillery shells are being rationed, forcing the Ukrainians to cancel planned assaults and making it hard to hold defensive positions against Russian attacks. … As Ukraine struggles, its allies dither. Congress went home for the holiday without resolving … U.S. aid …. Hungary’s pro-Russian leader vetoed the [EU’s] proposed $52 billion assistance package. If these logjams aren’t broken soon, Ukraine’s ability to sustain the war, its economy, and the basic functions of its government will be jeopardized. … There is little doubt that a[] [Congressional] agreement would include provisions on immigration that many Democrats won’t like, but that’s the price [Biden] must pay for allowing … the southern border to spin out of control. … European nations must muster the political will to provide Kyiv with country-to-country aid if bribes and threats can’t force [Hungary] … to end … opposition …. The West also must seize frozen Russian central-bank assets in Western financial institutions and use them for Ukraine’s benefit. …”