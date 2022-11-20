JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. officials think Ukraine could negotiate with Russia. Some Europeans aren’t so sure.” – NBC
“‘There is clearly alarm among central Europeans that this is the beginning of a process that will force Ukraine to accept a deal,’ one analyst said.”
“A split appeared to be opening this week among Ukraine’s supporters …. Some U.S. political and military officials have questioned whether the war could ever be concluded through force, with diplomatic talks the inevitable outcome. But senior figures in Ukraine and in neighboring countries in Eastern Europe and central Europe — who were once part of a wider Russian empire under the then-Soviet Union — have rejected the idea that Kyiv should sit down and talk terms with Moscow. …”
