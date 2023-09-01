JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee chair calls Russia-China alliance the biggest threat since WWII” – AP
“The chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee said Friday [that regarding] a partnership between the Russian and Chinese leaders … ‘We have never seen a threat this large scale to Europe and the Pacific … since World War II.’ An alliance between … Xi Jinping and … Putin ‘provides a very big challenge I think for the free world …’ Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, said …. China has stepped up purchases of Russian oil and gas …. China rejects Western trade and financial sanctions on Russia because they weren’t authorized by the United Nations Security Council, where [China and Russia hold vetoes]. However, China has appeared to avoid directly defying those sanctions. …”
McCaul made the remarks while part of of a Congressional delegation visiting Sweden in connection with Sweden joining NATO.
You must log in to post a comment.