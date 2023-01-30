JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Last Taboo: Germany’s Leopard Tanks Are a Game Changer with Significant Risks” – Der Spiegel

“With the delivery of Leopard battle tanks from Germany, the Ukraine war is entering into a new and dangerous phase. Olaf Scholz must … clean up the political damage … hold his country together and find a path … to end the conflict. … NATO has … stayed out of the war, but … wants to be prepared. … [NATO] … has had three regional operational plans drawn up …. to put the alliance in a position to counter possible Russian aggression. … describ[ing] … which capabilities could be deployed in which military dimensions, [from] cyber and space to naval, air force or land forces. Preparation is imperative. No one knows how or when the Russian war will end. … The Leopard tanks are meant to force the Kremlin ruler to talk. … [O]nce the war is … over, Kyiv will be permanently dependent on the military and economic support of its allies to deter Russia from attacking again. Unless, that is, a democratic government were to come to power in Moscow ….”