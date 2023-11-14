JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Collapse of Global Arms Control” – Time
“… Nov. 7 in Moscow, the Kremlin defiantly renounced its membership in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), once thought of as a pillar of European stability. … NATO countries quickly followed suit, suspending … treaty obligations. The CFE is not the only arms control agreement … thrown onto the garbage heap of history in recent years. New START, INF, ABM, CTBT, the Vienna document and Open Skies are all arms control treaties … hampered, suspended or discarded as tensions have ratcheted between Russia and the West. … [T]hese treaties were strands in a complex web of overlapping treaties that helped ensure peace and reduce the chances of a full-scale war between NATO and Russia. …”