JRL NEWSWATCH: “Some EU Nations Push to Weaken Russia Sanctions Enforcement Plan” – Bloomberg

“… [EU’s] executive arm has proposed banning importers from reselling so-called high-priority items — like semiconductors used in weapons or needed to make them — to Russia or for use in Russia, and requiring a sum to be deposited in … escrow … to ensure compliance. … [A]t least half of that sum would be transferred to a trust fund for Ukraine and contracts would be terminated if … broken. Exporters would … be obliged to inform national authorities of any breaches by third-country companies. … [D]iplomatic envoys from … [some] big member states [reportedly have] raised … concerns with the proposals … [regarding] their legality, and whether … such guarantees and clauses from importers [were] workable ….”