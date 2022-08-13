JRL NEWSWATCH: “Sanctions are working – whatever Putin says” – The Spectator

“Don’t believe … Putin’s hype. The Russian economy is not OK. With western sanctions jeopardising up to 40 per cent of the country’s GDP, Putin’s assurances of an economic pivot to the East are a sham. And his weaponising of gas supplies to Europe is the financial equivalent of strapping on a suicide vest. That, roughly, is the message of a major new study … by the Yale School of Management about the impact of sanctions …. working with a team of international economists … look[ing] past a wall of Russian obfuscation … us[ing] real-world data from retailers, energy traders and investors to reveal a picture very different from [Putin’s] rosy image …. The Yale study provides the first comprehensive set of data that proves Putin absolutely wrong. …”