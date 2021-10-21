JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Move to Cut NATO Ties Complicates Biden’s Pivot to China” – Wall Street Journal

“Russia’s decision to recall its diplomats from its mission to [NATO] headquarters … follows the alliance’s expulsion … of eight Russian officials, whom NATO called undeclared intelligence officers. … [R]elations … [already] have been battered … by … Russia’s invasion of Ukraine … and what the U.S. has called meddling in its 2020 election, the SolarWinds hack, ransomware attacks and the use of a nerve agent against … Navalny. … [S]ome European allies worry that … Biden’s focus on countering China could lead to concessions on Russia …. The Biden administration reached a deal … to allow completion of … controversial … Nord Stream 2. … Central to the dispute between Russia and the West is … Ukraine …. Russia annexed Crimea … and covertly invaded Ukraine’s east …. NATO has said Ukraine will eventually become a [NATO] member, but has set no time frame. …”