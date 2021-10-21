JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Move to Cut NATO Ties Complicates Biden’s Pivot to China” – Wall Street Journal
“Moscow will withdraw its diplomats and close the alliance’s Russian office following NATO’s expulsion of Russian officials as spies.”
“Russia’s decision to recall its diplomats from its mission to [NATO] headquarters … follows the alliance’s expulsion … of eight Russian officials, whom NATO called undeclared intelligence officers. … [R]elations … [already] have been battered … by … Russia’s invasion of Ukraine … and what the U.S. has called meddling in its 2020 election, the SolarWinds hack, ransomware attacks and the use of a nerve agent against … Navalny. … [S]ome European allies worry that … Biden’s focus on countering China could lead to concessions on Russia …. The Biden administration reached a deal … to allow completion of … controversial … Nord Stream 2. … Central to the dispute between Russia and the West is … Ukraine …. Russia annexed Crimea … and covertly invaded Ukraine’s east …. NATO has said Ukraine will eventually become a [NATO] member, but has set no time frame. …”
