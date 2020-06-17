JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Starts Early Voting on Reform Extending Putin’s Rule” – AP

JRL NewsBlog, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
File Photo of Vladimir Putin at Podium with United Russia Logo, Gesturing

“Russia’s far eastern region of Kamchatka has kicked off early voting on the constitutional reform that would allow … Putin to stay in power until 2036, with election officials traveling to remote areas and bringing ballots to residents who don’t have access to polling stations. Early voting … has been officially allowed since June 10 – 20 days ahead of the vote scheduled for July 1 – with many regions starting the process this week. …”

Click here for: “Russia Starts Early Voting on Reform Extending Putin’s Rule” – AP

