JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Starts Early Voting on Reform Extending Putin’s Rule” – AP
“Russia’s far eastern region of Kamchatka has kicked off early voting on the constitutional reform that would allow … Putin to stay in power until 2036, with election officials traveling to remote areas and bringing ballots to residents who don’t have access to polling stations. Early voting … has been officially allowed since June 10 – 20 days ahead of the vote scheduled for July 1 – with many regions starting the process this week. …”
